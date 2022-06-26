Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE PM opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

