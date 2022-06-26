Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $195.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.