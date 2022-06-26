Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 202.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.