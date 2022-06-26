Piper Sandler Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $121.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

