Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.21.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
