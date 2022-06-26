Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

