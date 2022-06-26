Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.23).

POLY stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.31. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,630.50 ($19.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.27.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

