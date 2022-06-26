Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Polymetal International (LON:POLYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.23).

POLY stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.31. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,630.50 ($19.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.27.

About Polymetal International (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.