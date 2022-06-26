Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $8,111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,930,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

