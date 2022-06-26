Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $144.33

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.33 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 136.01 ($1.67). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 138.30 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,711,714 shares.

PHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.08) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.20 ($2.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

