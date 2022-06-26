ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.
SSO opened at $48.07 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
