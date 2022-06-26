ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.42. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 495,453 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,046,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

