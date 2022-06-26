Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Proximus has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

