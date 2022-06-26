Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($114.74) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

PUM opened at €66.88 ($70.40) on Friday. Puma has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($121.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €67.88 and a 200-day moving average of €81.68.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

