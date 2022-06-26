Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($111.58) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €66.88 ($70.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. Puma has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($121.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.68.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.