Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.50

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 102911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

