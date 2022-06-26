Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,155,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.