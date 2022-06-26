Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

