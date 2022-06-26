Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Issued By KeyCorp

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of LZB opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

