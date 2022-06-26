Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 98.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

