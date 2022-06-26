Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Issued By William Blair

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $154.68 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 19,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.