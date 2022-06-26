Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Qualys worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Qualys by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 26.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Qualys by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $136.52 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,938 shares of company stock worth $10,305,564 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

