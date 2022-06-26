Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

