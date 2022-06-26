Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.38) to GBX 7,700 ($94.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($113.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.14).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,246 ($76.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,388.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,105.90. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,604 ($80.89).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.11), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($587,072.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

