Redburn Partners Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to “Buy”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.31) to GBX 525 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.67.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 201.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

