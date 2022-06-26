Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

