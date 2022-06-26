Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $26.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,120,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,882,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 992,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

