Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ENEOS Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENEOS in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

ENEOS stock opened at 7.57 on Friday. ENEOS has a 12 month low of 6.91 and a 12 month high of 8.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.69.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 28.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 23.67 billion.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

