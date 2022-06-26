Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
