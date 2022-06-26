Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.58. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 27,014 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 193.43%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

