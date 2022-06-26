Reviewing PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PropertyGuru and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51% BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.51 -$138.97 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.03 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -0.64

BIT Mining has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 1 0 2.50 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

BIT Mining beats PropertyGuru on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

