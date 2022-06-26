Reviewing Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) & Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rogers Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications $11.69 billion 2.09 $1.24 billion $2.48 19.53 Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.84 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.07

Rogers Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications 10.73% 17.67% 4.28% Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

Rogers Communications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rogers Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications 0 1 7 0 2.88 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 3 5 0 2.44

Rogers Communications currently has a consensus target price of $80.63, indicating a potential upside of 66.44%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.75%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Rogers Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Rogers Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rogers Communications beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers. It also provides Internet and WiFi services; smart home monitoring services, such as monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through a smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; 4K television programming; and televised content on smartphones, tablets, and personal computers, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; calling features, such as voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol, and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; IT and network technologies; and cable access network services. The company also owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), and OLN television networks, as well as 55 AM and FM radio stations. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

