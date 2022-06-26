Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,069 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,899,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of American Express by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $151,403,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $23,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

