Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after purchasing an additional 108,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

