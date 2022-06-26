Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

