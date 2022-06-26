Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

