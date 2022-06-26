Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $463.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

