Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.