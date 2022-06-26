Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

