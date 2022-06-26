Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 5,462 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.