RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.19. 77,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,653,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
