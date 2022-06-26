Robert Arthur Curtis Buys 10,000 Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) Director Robert Arthur Curtis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40. LogicMark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $13.90.
