Robert Arthur Curtis Buys 10,000 Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) Director Robert Arthur Curtis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40. LogicMark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

