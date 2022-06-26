Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires Shares of 1,052 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $71.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

