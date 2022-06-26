Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CACI International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CACI International by 112.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

