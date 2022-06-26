Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,590,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

