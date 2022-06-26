Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

