Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 333.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 120.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

