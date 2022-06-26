Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $36,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

