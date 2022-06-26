Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.