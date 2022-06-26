Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $84,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 351.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

