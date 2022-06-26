Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $98,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

