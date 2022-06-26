Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

